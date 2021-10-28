Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,902. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

