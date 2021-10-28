Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of FRBK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 192,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,654. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Republic First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of Republic First Bancorp worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.