USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.
NYSE USNA traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,509 shares of company stock valued at $240,089. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
