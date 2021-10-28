USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

NYSE USNA traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,509 shares of company stock valued at $240,089. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

