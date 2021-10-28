Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 25.88%.

Shares of CCB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.20. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

CCB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coastal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

