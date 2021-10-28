Poolz Finance Price Reaches $11.71 on Top Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $33.37 million and $3.39 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.71 or 0.00018989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,689.76 or 1.00046238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.99 or 0.07048165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,035 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.