Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $8.63 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.57 or 0.00062558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,684.71 or 1.00038037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00634365 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 281,450,430 coins and its circulating supply is 223,665,827 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

