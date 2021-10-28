Elitium (EUM) Price Up 1% This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Elitium has a market cap of $120.48 million and $550,972.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00007004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00222432 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00099539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

