Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avangrid also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.04-2.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.30. 438,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,528. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

