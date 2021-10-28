Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 305,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

