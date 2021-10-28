Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 305,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.
BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
