$352.13 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post $352.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $360.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $340.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.