$74.24 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post sales of $74.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the lowest is $73.39 million. CareDx reported sales of $53.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 10.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CareDx by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 148.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,286 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 16.3% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 535,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,613. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. CareDx has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

