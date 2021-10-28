Zacks Investment Research Lowers StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to Sell

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

GASS stock remained flat at $$2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,062. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter worth $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

