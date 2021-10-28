Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on DB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

