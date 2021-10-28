$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

TEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 476,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.