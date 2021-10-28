Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce $31.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $36.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $20.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $126.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SOI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 130,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 458,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

