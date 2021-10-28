Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $97.57 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00477857 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001366 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.00922814 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,218,522,010 coins and its circulating supply is 11,927,054,857 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

