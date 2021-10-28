Sumokoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $509,918.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,412,651 coins and its circulating supply is 38,712,651 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

