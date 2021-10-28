Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $218.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $220.10 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $331.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $872.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 318,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,140. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

