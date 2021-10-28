Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
CTSH traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 5,013,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
