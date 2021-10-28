SOLVE (SOLVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.24 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 62.5% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $65.34 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00080092 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020552 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003085 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

