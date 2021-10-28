MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce sales of $16.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.81 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 billion to $66.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.64 billion to $69.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MetLife stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.27. 2,599,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,690. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. MetLife has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 74,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,636 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

