PAID Network (PAID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $379,873.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and approximately $379,873.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00072614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00099510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,363.98 or 1.00091021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.01 or 0.07119779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022141 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

