Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.55 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 51.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,453. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.