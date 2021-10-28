Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.12 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $23.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

M stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,092,770. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.