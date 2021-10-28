Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.39. 2,022,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,205. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $84.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

