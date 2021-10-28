Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.35 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $4.90 or 0.00007985 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $324,501.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

