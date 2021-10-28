$860.31 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post $860.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $816.00 million and the highest is $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 544,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,037. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

