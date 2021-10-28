$31.50 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to post $31.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.69 million and the lowest is $31.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $128.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 394,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $59,541,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in BTRS by 5.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,868. BTRS has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

