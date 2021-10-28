Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.080 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.79 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

WRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

