Playkey (PKT) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $735,636.27 and $147,580.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00209608 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

