Head-To-Head Survey: Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) vs. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Oncternal Therapeutics -541.09% -24.25% -22.57%

94.5% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$22.12 million ($3.42) -7.87 Oncternal Therapeutics $3.38 million 54.35 -$17.23 million ($0.85) -4.38

Oncternal Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncternal Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Olema Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.28%. Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 308.60%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

