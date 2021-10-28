Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 171,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.70. 5,086,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

