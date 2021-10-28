Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Fortive posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 100.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,401,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 87.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.96. 2,148,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

