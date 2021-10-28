$2.10 EPS Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.12. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,661,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,521. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

