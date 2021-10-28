Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 82,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,143. The company has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $283,680 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

