ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.41. 44,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.93 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get ATN International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.