Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70 to $0.74 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.740 EPS.

CLVT traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,717. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

