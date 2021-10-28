Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.970 EPS.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.01. 2,355,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $88.08.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.