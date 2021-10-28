$215.05 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $215.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.10 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $806.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 119,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,769. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,250,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

