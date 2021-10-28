Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post $8.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $17.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $62.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of STRO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,264. The company has a market cap of $946.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 148,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 149.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 196,977 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 239.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 119,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

