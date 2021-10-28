Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.95 Million

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post sales of $151.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.70 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $112.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $601.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $657.68 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $729.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 476,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,042. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,774,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.