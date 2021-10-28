Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECHO. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

ECHO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 433,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,020. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

