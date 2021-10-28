BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

BMRN stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.20. 4,823,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,471. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.