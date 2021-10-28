MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.31. 131,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,982. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average of $159.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

