Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.10 million-$537.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.08 million.Tenable also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.68. 1,048,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

