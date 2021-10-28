PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,872.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $56,872.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00209664 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00099397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PolySwarm

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

