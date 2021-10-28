Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.18 Million

Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will report $309.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $318.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.21 million. Vermilion Energy posted sales of $211.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 1,792,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

