Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.91 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00. Crown has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

