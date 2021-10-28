$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.15. 1,149,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

