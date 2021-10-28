$768.63 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post $768.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $741.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.50 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 543.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,426,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,500,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

